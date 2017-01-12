Search warrant results in four arrests - 3:15 am updated:
The Gallia County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 1096 Ohio 141 near the intersection of Sanders Drive in Gallia County, early Tuesday morning, and arrested four. Deputies, assisted by the Gallipolis City Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and approximately $3,700 in cash.
