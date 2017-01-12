Pleasant CEOS news
The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service met in November at the courthouse annex with the meeting called to order by President Clinedda Austin. Marylin Higginbotham presented the Health Motivator Lesson entitled "Talking Turkey" which was written by Loren Wells, WVU Extension Agent in Wyoming and McDowell counties and Dana Wright, WVU Extension Agent in Logan and Mingo Counties.
