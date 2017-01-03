Officers reportedly fired upon during...

Officers reportedly fired upon during drug bust -

Tuesday Jan 3

Gallia-Meigs Task Force agents along with Gallia Sheriff's Office deputies served a search warrant at a residence on Cooper Road where they were fired upon when attempting to enter the residence early Monday morning. Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin reports that within hours of taking office, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commissions Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs with the assistance of Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren, was able secure a search warrant after a lengthy narcotics investigation.

