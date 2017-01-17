Mulford swears-in as municipal judge -
Eric Mulford was sworn-in as the new Gallipolis Municipal Judge Thursday afternoon by Ohio Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Matthew McFarland in the Gallipolis Justice Center on Second Avenue. The Gallipolis Municipal Courtroom offered standing-room-only as area officials, friends and supporters were there to witness Mulford's appointment.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's happening on 141? ?? Cops everywhere,
|15 min
|Dave
|23
|GA football
|18 min
|Joker
|4
|Snitch on a drug dealer
|54 min
|Yo Matt read this
|39
|David stover
|2 hr
|Just saying
|6
|who is johnny mcwhorter? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Mr Mcwhorter himself
|16
|RED Rover ROSIE
|2 hr
|Samantha
|7
|Raid in Bidwell
|4 hr
|Bunch
|48
