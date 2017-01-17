Mulford swears-in as municipal judge -

Thursday Jan 12

Eric Mulford was sworn-in as the new Gallipolis Municipal Judge Thursday afternoon by Ohio Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Matthew McFarland in the Gallipolis Justice Center on Second Avenue. The Gallipolis Municipal Courtroom offered standing-room-only as area officials, friends and supporters were there to witness Mulford's appointment.

