Juveniles arrested in string of vehicle break-ins

Gallipolis Police officers recently arrested a pair of juveniles suspected of taking part in a string of vehicle break-ins where most of the vehicles were considered to be unlocked. According to Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer, vehicles over the past several weeks both outside and inside municipal limits have reportedly suffered break-ins where suspects would either root through change in the vehicle or snag valuables lying on seats.

