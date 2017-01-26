Holzer receives donation from Fruth p...

Holzer receives donation from Fruth pharmacies

There are 1 comment on the Tri-County News story from Wednesday, titled Holzer receives donation from Fruth pharmacies. In it, Tri-County News reports that:

Pictured are Amanda Adkins, Fruth manager, Wellston, Melissa Burris, RN, clinical team leader, Holzer Center for Cancer Care, and Pauletta Hawley, Fruth manager, Gallipolis State Route 160. Two Fruth locations hosted fundraisers to donate over $1,600 to the center.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Steve

United States

#1 Thursday
Great!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thought The new Sheriff was gonna get rid of drugs 14 min Ticked off 16
od's at buckridge 3 hr ???? 1
what happend at buckridge tonight? 3 hr omg 10
Two people crazy inlove secretly 5 hr Cec 14
No pop and junk food with food stamps!!! 7 hr Big man on campus 5
Racial profiling by Matt Champlin and the GCPD 7 hr Big man on campus 8
bob evans closing , gallia & rio g, may become ... 8 hr Morty 8
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC