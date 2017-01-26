There are on the Tri-County News story from Wednesday, titled Holzer receives donation from Fruth pharmacies. In it, Tri-County News reports that:

Pictured are Amanda Adkins, Fruth manager, Wellston, Melissa Burris, RN, clinical team leader, Holzer Center for Cancer Care, and Pauletta Hawley, Fruth manager, Gallipolis State Route 160. Two Fruth locations hosted fundraisers to donate over $1,600 to the center.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tri-County News.