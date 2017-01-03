Green Sewer project phase nears completion -
With the coming of the new year, Gallia County Commissioners reported Thursday the phase one part of the Green Township sewer construction project is nearing completion. Commissioners speak with sewer project leaders at the Gallia County Courthouse the first Thursday of every month and Smith has been making weekly trips out to construction sites to overview the project's progression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
