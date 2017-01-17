GPD asks public for tips on recent cr...

GPD asks public for tips on recent crimes -

According to Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer, citizens can leave anonymous tips at 740-441-6020 or they can leave tips on their Facebook page or website www.cityofgallipolis.com/cemetery_info/tip_line.php. On Jan. 14, officers arrived to a building on the 200 block of Third Avenue.

