Gallia coalition prepares for future projects

Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery gathered at Holzer Medical Center Monday to discuss efforts tailored to combating the area's drug and addiction epidemic, by producing a video as well as holding events to pull the public under the banner of drug awareness. The coalition consists of area nonprofits such as God's Hands at Work, the Field of Hope Community Campus, as well as behavioral health organizations such as Wing Haven, Health Recovery Services, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, the Gallia County Prosecutor's Office, Gallipolis Neighborhood Watch, Holzer Health System, Gallipolis City Commission, the Gallia County Health Department and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.