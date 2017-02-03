French City First Avenue flurries -

French City First Avenue flurries -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Tri-County News

Here a man walks along First Avenue in Gallipolis overlooking the recent waterfront renovations in the public use area. The weekend gave way to a few flurries over the weekend with some snow accumulation of around an inch, making for some slick travel Sunday night into Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Champlin swears-in for Gallia Sheriff - 23 min Sick n Tired 21
Anyone knows about Andrea martin 1 hr Mee 7
sharon waugh 2 hr gd 6
Keith and Jessica Lamm 8 hr curios 6
Bruce ( meth cooker) atkins 9 hr Joejoe 1
Racial profiling by Matt Champlin and the GCPD 9 hr Black Brother 38
New Sheriff already being sued 9 hr Ignorance is bliss 7
WaffLe House to take over RIO former bob evans.... 21 hr Smothered and Cov... 15
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC