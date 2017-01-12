Fatal crash on Ohio 218 -

Fatal crash on Ohio 218

Saturday Jan 7

First responders examine the scene of a crash Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m. which occurred near the intersection of Ohio 218 and Coopers Road, resulting in the death of Edward Craddock, 25, Gallipolis. Another person was reportedly injured.

