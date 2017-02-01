FAC opens latest art show

Barbara Dellegatti, a native of Youngstown, Ohio and now a resident of Ona W.Va., is pictured with her work. Dellegatti has been an avid contributor to the French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio where her "One Woman Watercolor Art Show" is on display, now through Feb. 25 at the FAC.

