Dunlap and Farley make deana s list at Marietta
Marietta College's Terry Farley, of Gallipolis, and Molly Dunlap, of Tupper Plains, have been named to the fall 2016 dean's list. Farley is majoring in broadcasting and is scheduled to graduate in May 2018.
