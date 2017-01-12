Dunlap and Farley make deana s list a...

Dunlap and Farley make deana s list at Marietta

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-County News

Marietta College's Terry Farley, of Gallipolis, and Molly Dunlap, of Tupper Plains, have been named to the fall 2016 dean's list. Farley is majoring in broadcasting and is scheduled to graduate in May 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone man enough to handle me? 1 hr Twizzler9793 1
What's happening on 141? ?? Cops everywhere, 1 hr Owl 2
karma 2 hr yonder 2
Remember when Mike Soles was a cage fighter? 4 hr Craycray 1
Snitch on a drug dealer 5 hr Rita 29
Help with expungement 5 hr Cons 3
River Valley High School (Feb '16) 6 hr GO BLUE 49
Raid in Bidwell 6 hr Just_Saying 41
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC