Diabetes education program comes to Gallia

Are you living with diabetes or pre-diabetes? The Area Agency on Aging District 7 , along with the Ohio Department of Aging, will soon be offering a special diabetes education program in Gallipolis that is free and open to the community. The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program is open to anyone age 60 or older who is on Medicare or Medicare/Medicaid.

