Diabetes education program comes to Gallia
Are you living with diabetes or pre-diabetes? The Area Agency on Aging District 7 , along with the Ohio Department of Aging, will soon be offering a special diabetes education program in Gallipolis that is free and open to the community. The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program is open to anyone age 60 or older who is on Medicare or Medicare/Medicaid.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's happening on 141? ?? Cops everywhere,
|15 min
|also
|26
|Why
|28 min
|nadachance
|10
|Donna
|30 min
|bar slut
|2
|Gallia vs RV
|41 min
|Bleed Blue
|8
|Ralph Shoemaker
|57 min
|Owl
|5
|Looking for old crush
|1 hr
|ABC321
|5
|Mandi Harold at Buck Ridge
|3 hr
|Clean up
|1
|Raid in Bidwell
|Tue
|Bunch
|48
