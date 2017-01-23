City proposes return of one percent i...

City proposes return of one percent income tax issue -

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Tri-County News

Gallipolis City Commissioners voted to place a one percent income tax issue on the ballot for the upcoming Ohio May 2 primary election and dropped ballot language about capital expenses from their proposal. This will be the third time the issue has been placed before voters after two prior failures to pass.

Gallipolis, OH

