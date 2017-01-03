City cracks down on dilapidated properties - 10:07 pm updated:
Gallipolis City Commission passed its first reading of an ordinance Tuesday evening which would penalize property owners who failed to maintain maintenance standards set forth by the city structural code department, as well as pass its final measure which would allow city legal council to begin court eminent domain procedures on a Fourth Avenue property. The city has been attempting to contact a little over 10 different lien holders and owners of an old carryout property at 754 Fourth Avenue since July 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotties
|1 hr
|bww
|10
|Are all women cold, cruel and heartless deep down? (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|Bun
|145
|GAHS basketball
|3 hr
|Geesh
|11
|Calandra
|5 hr
|Ujmmm
|4
|renters vs landlords question
|7 hr
|Goldfish
|13
|Champlin already letting inmates ecscape the Ga...
|7 hr
|evermore
|23
|margaret evans
|8 hr
|smh
|8
|Chris Gill
|9 hr
|Peter Dragon
|53
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC