City cracks down on dilapidated properties - 10:07 pm updated:

Gallipolis City Commission passed its first reading of an ordinance Tuesday evening which would penalize property owners who failed to maintain maintenance standards set forth by the city structural code department, as well as pass its final measure which would allow city legal council to begin court eminent domain procedures on a Fourth Avenue property. The city has been attempting to contact a little over 10 different lien holders and owners of an old carryout property at 754 Fourth Avenue since July 2015.

