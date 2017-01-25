Cheshire council woman arraigned for ...

Cheshire council woman arraigned for alleged failure to restrain pets - 8:50 pm updated:

A Cheshire village council woman and her husband pleaded not guilty to minor misdemeanor charges Tuesday for reportedly failing to contain their pets on their property after a meeting last July where a compromise was reached by council members regarding ordinances addressing the restraint of reported wandering pets after complaints from village residents. David and Connie Palmer, of Cheshire, appeared for an arraignment before Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford.

