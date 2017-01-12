Board ponders mural on amphitheatre -

Board ponders mural on amphitheatre -

Tuesday Jan 10

The Gallipolis Park Advisory Board discussed Tuesday morning the potential of adding a mural to the back of the newly-constructed amphitheater in the public access utility area off First Avenue. "We sat down in the park front and were looking at the amphitheater," said Gallipolis Parks and Recreation Department representative Bev Dunkle.

Gallipolis, OH

