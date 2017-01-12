Board ponders mural on amphitheatre -
The Gallipolis Park Advisory Board discussed Tuesday morning the potential of adding a mural to the back of the newly-constructed amphitheater in the public access utility area off First Avenue. "We sat down in the park front and were looking at the amphitheater," said Gallipolis Parks and Recreation Department representative Bev Dunkle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch on a drug dealer
|1 hr
|Rita
|29
|Help with expungement
|1 hr
|Cons
|3
|River Valley High School (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|GO BLUE
|49
|angry and looking
|2 hr
|DONTMESS WITHMYGIRL
|1
|Raid in Bidwell
|2 hr
|Just_Saying
|41
|coward guys
|4 hr
|spill it
|4
|Kensey Sheline wheres she at now?
|7 hr
|Black and Mild
|1
|body pulled out in point pleasant
|13 hr
|Fthedealer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC