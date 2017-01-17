Atwood named Trooper of the Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew T. Atwood has been selected as the 2016 Trooper of the Year at the Gallipolis Post, which serves both the Gallia and Meigs County regions. The selection of Trooper Atwood, 24, was chosen by his peers and supervisors at the Gallipolis Post for his hard work and dedication to public safety.

