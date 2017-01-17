3 men arrested for fugitive warrants -

3 men arrested for fugitive warrants -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Tri-County News

Three men were arrested Saturday as part of a joint venture between the Mason County Sheriff's Department, Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and the Gallipolis Police Department. Tevon Vanhorn, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, Carrille Jordan, 22, of Detroit, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonathan Rayburn 1 min Yuck 4
Anyone knows about Andrea martin 3 min What 3
law around silver bridge 8 min Pete 3
Women at Courtside 1 hr Nope 3
mandi harold 1 hr Info 4
Theives Scott an sharon howell 5 hr Trash on depot 6
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 5 hr Tired of terrorists 36
Jo Ellen and Andy Fisher (Jul '14) 17 hr tabby 245
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC