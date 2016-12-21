Wellington sentenced to community control, forbidden on church property -
A Bidwell man was sentenced to three years of community control Wednesday after being found guilty of inducing panic in relation to an incident in September where he allegedly placed what was considered to be a threatening sign on the building which houses the Ohio Valley Christian School and the First Baptist Christian Church in Gallipolis. On top of his three years, Steven Wellington, 59, faced restitution payments of a little over $1,000 to the Ohio Valley Christian School and First Baptist Christian Church and was forbidden to step foot onto the church's property.
