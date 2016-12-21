Wellington guilty of inducing panic -
A Bidwell man was recently found guilty, after a jury trial, of inducing panic in relation to an incident in September where he allegedly placed what was considered to be a threatening sign on the building which houses the Ohio Valley Christian School and the First Baptist Christian Church in Gallipolis. Steven Wellington, 59, was arrested in September after being located in Gallipolis City Park.
