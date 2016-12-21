Tuba Christmas to play Ariel this Saturday

Hear the warm, rich organ-like sounds of the tuba-euphonium choir when musicians from all over the region gather Saturday at the historic Ariel Theatre in Gallipolis for the annual Ariel Merry TubaChristmas. This 2 p.m. concert is part of a nationwide celebration of low brass music created by Harvey Phillips and is free and open to the public.

