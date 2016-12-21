Rodgers receives Legion of Honor
Recently John "Jack" Rodgers received the Legion of Honor award from the Gallipolis Kiwanis Club. Rodgers has been a member of the Kiwanis Club International for 67 years and has been a member of the Gallipolis club for 40 years.
