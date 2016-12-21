Prosecutora s office funds new cruiser, K9 unit -
Gallia County Prosecutor Jeff Adkins was recently recognized by the Gallipolis Police Department and city officials for providing funding for a new cruiser, as well as putting funds towards a new dog for city police. Through the law enforcement trust fund, Adkins has made several donations to local law enforcement and drug fighting efforts over the course of his career.
