Plymale achieves rank of Eagle Scout
Zachary Charles Plymale of Reesville achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Dec. 3 at his Court of Honor ceremony held at Friendship Baptist Church. Zachary is the son of Rodney and Amanda Plymale and the grandson of Charles and Helen Plymale of Gallipolis.
