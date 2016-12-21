Plymale achieves rank of Eagle Scout

Plymale achieves rank of Eagle Scout

Zachary Charles Plymale of Reesville achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Dec. 3 at his Court of Honor ceremony held at Friendship Baptist Church. Zachary is the son of Rodney and Amanda Plymale and the grandson of Charles and Helen Plymale of Gallipolis.

