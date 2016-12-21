Peoples Bank Foundation donates to Se...

Peoples Bank Foundation donates to Serenity House

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Tri-County News

Director of Serenity House Marissa Metz accepts a donation from Gallipolis Peoples Bank Branch Manager Joel Elliott. The bank recently donated $1,500 to Serenity House's mission in assisting women in their struggle against domestic abuse.

