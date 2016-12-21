Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognize Walmart
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognized 18 Walmart stores as Committed to Opportunity Award recipients for their commitment and leadership in integrating individuals with disabilities into Ohio's workforce. The Committed to Opportunity Awards recognize companies that have had four consecutive years of successful hires of OOD consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is johnny mcwhorter? (May '11)
|23 min
|Tjm
|11
|whos the thieves?
|38 min
|wandering
|8
|Brawly
|1 hr
|Curiousity killed...
|1
|chuck angell
|3 hr
|I heard
|2
|Black Dog freezing - Help it.
|3 hr
|"NO WAY"
|20
|Dean Queen's old lady (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|yum
|64
|Question
|5 hr
|ABB2016
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC