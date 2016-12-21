One killed in Friday evening crash -
According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jason Roush, 31, of Reedsville, was northbound on Route 325 just south of Route 124 when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Roush died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
