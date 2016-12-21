Medical Shoppe makes Christmas memories -
Madilyn Stroud sits on Santa's lap to receive a toy at the Medical Shoppe's "Santa Christmas Giveaway" on Friday. Area children only needed to sit on Santa's lap to receive a free toy at the area business located at 101 Jackson Pike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is johnny mcwhorter? (May '11)
|24 min
|Tjm
|11
|whos the thieves?
|38 min
|wandering
|8
|Brawly
|1 hr
|Curiousity killed...
|1
|chuck angell
|3 hr
|I heard
|2
|Black Dog freezing - Help it.
|3 hr
|"NO WAY"
|20
|Dean Queen's old lady (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|yum
|64
|Question
|5 hr
|ABB2016
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC