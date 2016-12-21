Kasich appoints Mulford to bench -

Kasich appoints Mulford to bench -

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Tri-County News

On Thursday, Gov. John R. Kasich announced the appointment of Eric R. Mulford of Gallipolis to serve as a judge on the Gallipolis Municipal Court. Mulford will assume the bench on Jan. 16, 2017, and must run in November 2017 to retain the seat for the full term commencing Jan. 1, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jackie welch 49 min Hmmmmm 6
Biggest drug dealer in gallia history 1 hr Fuall 18
Olivia Waugh 2 hr Lmao 18
queen bee (Mar '13) 2 hr Bun 34
Sandy patterson 3 hr No shame 1
margaret evans 3 hr Glock 3
News Car damages GPD police cruiser, causes minor in... 3 hr Townman 4
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,438

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC