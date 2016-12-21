Kasich appoints Mulford to bench

On Thursday, Gov. John R. Kasich announced the appointment of Eric R. Mulford of Gallipolis to serve as a judge on the Gallipolis Municipal Court. Mulford will assume the bench on Jan. 16, 2017, and must run in November 2017 to retain the seat for the full term commencing Jan. 1, 2018.

