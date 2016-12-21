Guiding audience through internationa...

Guiding audience through international Christmas -

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Tri-County News

A Guiding Hand class consisting of classmates Aaron, Anthony, Austin, Jeremy, Malachi, Michael and Ondre' hold up a "Joyeaux Noel" sign written in French to audience members attending the Guiding Hand School's annual Christmas program Thursday afternoon in Gallipolis. "Joyeaux Noel" is French for Merry Christmas.

Gallipolis, OH

