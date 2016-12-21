GJWC welcomes 13 new members
The Gallipolis Junior Women's Club welcomed 13 new members to the club at the annual Christmas Dinner on Dec 5. During this meeting, the 2017 officers were also installed by Ohio Federation of Women's Clubs Southeastern District President Patricia Ketzell. The ladies of the GJWC began serving the community in 1958 and have been providing services to Gallia County each year since.
