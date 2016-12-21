Genealogy society holds 27th banquet
The speaker for the evening was Jerry Rusk sharing his knowledge of how to conduct genealogical research "Finding Your Roots." He included many helpful hints on using ancestry.com which allow the researcher to save a lot of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is johnny mcwhorter? (May '11)
|22 min
|Tjm
|11
|whos the thieves?
|37 min
|wandering
|8
|Brawly
|1 hr
|Curiousity killed...
|1
|chuck angell
|3 hr
|I heard
|2
|Black Dog freezing - Help it.
|3 hr
|"NO WAY"
|20
|Dean Queen's old lady (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|yum
|64
|Question
|5 hr
|ABB2016
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC