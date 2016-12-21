Gallipolis Lions Club Christmas Serve...

Gallipolis Lions Club Christmas Serve Project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Tri-County News

Several years ago Past District Governor Lion Chris Homer had a vision to have a serve project for the kids in Gallia County at Christmas time. He shared with the Gallipolis Lions Board that he want to buy Christmas presents for at least 50 kids that may not have Christmas that year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whos he with now??!? 4 min Factsonly 20
Biggest drug dealer in gallia history 35 min luvuboo 8
Question 1 hr stuckit 15
News Champlin swears-in for Gallia Sheriff - 2 hr Steve 17
True love 9 hr Dick Hardstaff 5
News Former deputy charged in domestic incident - 7:... Tue unastyy 11
Megan caldwell Tue Curious 5
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC