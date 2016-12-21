Gallia resident named to Shepherd Uni...

Gallia resident named to Shepherd University Deana s List

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Tri-County News

Nine hundred and thirty-eight students were named to the Dean's List at Shepherd University for the fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework or be in a professional teaching block.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallipolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whos he with now??!? 2 hr i used to cheat 22
Electrocraft 2 hr newspaper 2
Car Accident 2 hr Witness 6
True love 3 hr getoverit 6
News Car damages GPD police cruiser, causes minor in... 3 hr resident 1
Biggest drug dealer in gallia history 4 hr believer 11
News Champlin swears-in for Gallia Sheriff - 6 hr Kim 18
See all Gallipolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallipolis Forum Now

Gallipolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallipolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gallipolis, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,772 • Total comments across all topics: 277,414,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC