Gallia resident named to Shepherd University Deana s List
Nine hundred and thirty-eight students were named to the Dean's List at Shepherd University for the fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework or be in a professional teaching block.
