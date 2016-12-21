There are on the Tri-County News story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Champlin swears-in for Gallia Sheriff -. In it, Tri-County News reports that:

Community law enforcement and campaign supporters looked on Wednesday afternoon as Gallia Common Pleas Judge Dean Evans swore-in Gallia Sheriff-elect Matt Champlin. Known for his work as a lieutenant with the Gallipolis Police Department, Champlin was elected as Gallia Sheriff during the November elections and will officially take office Jan. 2. "I consider it an honor to have achieved the Office of Gallia County Sheriff," said Champlin.

