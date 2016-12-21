Champlin swears-in for Gallia Sheriff -

Community law enforcement and campaign supporters looked on Wednesday afternoon as Gallia Common Pleas Judge Dean Evans swore-in Gallia Sheriff-elect Matt Champlin. Known for his work as a lieutenant with the Gallipolis Police Department, Champlin was elected as Gallia Sheriff during the November elections and will officially take office Jan. 2. "I consider it an honor to have achieved the Office of Gallia County Sheriff," said Champlin.

stud

Gallipolis, OH

#1 Thursday Dec 22
And he's bangin' a former buddy and deputies wife. No morals. Just a big giant piece of shit.

3

1

1

Really

United States

#2 Thursday Dec 22
stud wrote:
And he's bangin' a former buddy and deputies wife. No morals. Just a big giant piece of shit.
Jealous?
stud

Gallipolis, OH

#3 Thursday
Really wrote:
<quoted text>Jealous?
Jealous? Absolutely not. He's a terrible human being. He's also bit off more than he can chew as sheriff.

1

1

1

Glock

Gallipolis, OH

#4 Thursday
stud wrote:
And he's bangin' a former buddy and deputies wife. No morals. Just a big giant piece of shit.
RUMORS...spread by idiots, accepted by fools...
You sir, are an absolute fool! Unless you were there and seen it, don't be spreading it

3

1

stud

Gallipolis, OH

#5 Thursday
Glock wrote:
<quoted text>RUMORS...spread by idiots, accepted by fools...
You sir, are an absolute fool! Unless you were there and seen it, don't be spreading it
I do know it's true. 100%.

1

1

1

Jealous

Pickerington, OH

#6 Thursday
stud wrote:
<quoted text>

I do know it's true. 100%.
So what
GRK

Gallipolis, OH

#7 Thursday
Who's going to be Champlins Chief Deputy ?
Glock

Gallipolis, OH

#8 Thursday
stud wrote:
<quoted text>

I do know it's true. 100%.
Were you watching? If not then you don't know it's true dumbazz
stud

Gallipolis, OH

#9 Thursday
Glock wrote:
<quoted text>Were you watching? If not then you don't know it's true dumbazz
You are an idiot. Usually when people are boning, they text each other. Neighbors see things. People confide in friends. You don't have to catch people to know its true dickweed.
stud

Gallipolis, OH

#10 Thursday
Jealous wrote:
<quoted text>So what
So it means he is not an honorable person. As a man, he's a piece of shit.

1

1

1

Hee hee

Pickerington, OH

#11 Thursday
stud wrote:
<quoted text>
So it means he is not an honorable person. As a man, he's a piece of shit.
I think he's a good guy

1

Kim

Gallipolis, OH

#12 Friday
GRK wrote:
Who's going to be Champlins Chief Deputy ?
Troy Johnson
stud

Gallipolis, OH

#13 Yesterday
Hee hee wrote:
<quoted text>I think he's a good guy
I'm guessing he hasn't boned your wife..... yet.

1

Chuck

Columbus, OH

#14 Yesterday
Kim wrote:
<quoted text>

Troy Johnson
Really? That's a bad decision. Everyone will wish they'd kept Joe.

1

1

1

GRK

Gallipolis, OH

#15 21 hrs ago
Kim wrote:
<quoted text>

Troy Johnson
Thanks
