Champlin swears-in for Gallia Sheriff -
There are 15 comments on the Tri-County News story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Champlin swears-in for Gallia Sheriff -. In it, Tri-County News reports that:
Community law enforcement and campaign supporters looked on Wednesday afternoon as Gallia Common Pleas Judge Dean Evans swore-in Gallia Sheriff-elect Matt Champlin. Known for his work as a lieutenant with the Gallipolis Police Department, Champlin was elected as Gallia Sheriff during the November elections and will officially take office Jan. 2. "I consider it an honor to have achieved the Office of Gallia County Sheriff," said Champlin.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tri-County News.
|
#1 Thursday Dec 22
And he's bangin' a former buddy and deputies wife. No morals. Just a big giant piece of shit.
|
United States
|
#2 Thursday Dec 22
Jealous?
|
#3 Thursday
Jealous? Absolutely not. He's a terrible human being. He's also bit off more than he can chew as sheriff.
|
#4 Thursday
RUMORS...spread by idiots, accepted by fools...
You sir, are an absolute fool! Unless you were there and seen it, don't be spreading it
|
#5 Thursday
I do know it's true. 100%.
|
#6 Thursday
So what
|
#7 Thursday
Who's going to be Champlins Chief Deputy ?
|
#8 Thursday
Were you watching? If not then you don't know it's true dumbazz
|
#9 Thursday
You are an idiot. Usually when people are boning, they text each other. Neighbors see things. People confide in friends. You don't have to catch people to know its true dickweed.
|
#10 Thursday
So it means he is not an honorable person. As a man, he's a piece of shit.
|
#11 Thursday
I think he's a good guy
|
#12 Friday
Troy Johnson
|
#13 Yesterday
I'm guessing he hasn't boned your wife..... yet.
|
#14 Yesterday
Really? That's a bad decision. Everyone will wish they'd kept Joe.
|
#15 21 hrs ago
Thanks
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is johnny mcwhorter? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Yehme
|12
|Chris Gill
|3 hr
|Dontbelieveu
|34
|Joella Fisher Marxen
|3 hr
|Joellaishot
|4
|Black Dog freezing - Help it.
|3 hr
|me
|23
|chuck angell
|10 hr
|FCC
|3
|whos the thieves?
|14 hr
|wandering
|8
|Brawly
|14 hr
|Curiousity killed...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gallipolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC