Car damages GPD police cruiser, causes minor injuries

A cruiser with the Gallipolis Police Department was damaged after another car allegedly pulled out in front of it on Eastern Avenue, according to the Gallia-Meigs Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to a spokesperson from OSHP, Randy Stewart, 42, Point Pleasant, W.Va., was attempting to pull out of the Norris Northup car lot, driving a car on loan from the dealership.
#1 Wednesday Dec 28
Looks like Mark Still hit another person flying down the road
United States
#2 Thursday Dec 29
It's never a cops fault in Gallia, they always cover up the truth! It's sad how corrupt this town is. N they wonder why ppl b trying to get away with murder!
#3 Thursday Dec 29
I absolutely agree, it's never the cops fault they always have the right away, they can hit someone and kill them then have the road named after them. It's bullshit to put innocent people's lives in danger because they want to speed. They will cover it up because "they can't be in the wrong"!! They never take responsibility for their actions.
#4 Thursday Dec 29
If the cop had lights and sirens on, then people supposed to stay out of the way. Sounds like the civilian wasn't paying any attention. Glad everyone is ok. Obviously, it could have been very bad.
#5 Thursday Dec 29
Ugh
#6 Thursday Dec 29
Does anyone notice that Stewart was accused of hitting the cop and the police car is damaged on the front end and man isn't that a hell of a lot of damage to be going what is the speed limit 45? And stewart wasn't even moving. WOW I just can't believe anyone can look at this even after the fact and say the cop done everything right and Stewart was the minis. This could have been anyone, could have been a child crossing the road. Speeding through town putting innocent lives at risk is stupid. If they have a call to go to great go speed a little, turn on your lights. This man could have been killed and the newspaper, police and radio stations are all ready to make this man look like a minis to society. When in fact the police in gallipolis is out of control and this will never change because they never have to answer for it. I know next time I get out of my car in gallipolis I won't be crossing the road. There just might be a cop speeding down the road on the other side of the turn, way to willing to mow me down.
#7 Friday Dec 30
They said cop was going to a call. I'd want to see the video on this one.
#8 Friday Dec 30
cop DID NOT have sirens on,,cop hit him in the rear and he was already pulling out of dealer ship and half way in other lane when he was hit,,cop never even touched his brakes,,,
#9 Friday Dec 30
[QUOTE who=""NO WAY""]<quoted text>
They said cop was going to a call. I'd want to see the video on this one.[/QUOTE]
they told my family that it was over two crack heads fighting,,,no sirens was on
#10 Friday Dec 30
that cop almost took my niece and nephews only father figure away and made my sister a widow,,,clearly it was the cops fault,,,no sirens,,,never even tapped his brakes,,,and kept apoligizing,,,now why would you apoligize if you did nothing wrong? the news only showed damage to cop car however my brother in law was turning left out of dealership and was already in road and almost completely in the other lane when cop came around with NO sirens on and going way to fast for going through town,,cam video was never pulled so its of coarse their word against my brother in law....there was witnesses that was there telling the state trooper that it was cops fault but who knows what happened to her statement!!!!
#11 Friday Dec 30
Stupid crack head you don't have any idea what happened
#12 Friday Dec 30
let me guess ur a family member? sorry your butt hurt,,but its obvious and everything i said is exactly what happened,please show your stupidity.
#13 Friday Dec 30
I'm sure there is other video cameras around in that area. I wouldn't pay the fine. Show the video please.
#14 Saturday Dec 31
No your showing yours, when you pull out in front of a car it's your fault. No go back to cooking your crack meth hard
#15 Saturday Dec 31
Just because someone apologizes doesn't make them guilty. Damned if you do, damned if you don't when you are a police officer huh?
If he hadn't apologized, he would be ridiculed for that.
#16 Saturday Dec 31
what part of he was already in the road does your ignorant ass not understand? so what relationship are you the the cop anyway? proof is in the puddin,buttercup....
#17 Saturday Dec 31
[QUOTE who=""NO WAY""]I'm sure there is other video cameras around in that area. I wouldn't pay the fine. Show the video please.[/QUOTE]
their expecting the video to somehow just disappear, we shall see because that is something i think should be seen..
#18 Saturday Dec 31
What part of it don't you understand he pulled out of a lot in front of a car and got hit. The Meth you smoke has obviously messed you up and made you to ignorant to understand it's your relatives fault. Bunch of liberal crack smoking welfare receiving bums. Do us a favor and move your idiotic family away
#19 Saturday Dec 31
i dont know who you think your talking to but i am by far on welfare,,,nor do i do ANY drugs so plz continue with the insults,,again you have showed your ignorance,,congrats!!!! [email protected]
|
People in Gallipolis is good for this! Pitiful people with pitiful lives. Glad no one was seriously hurt. Prayers for your family.
|
