Auditor candidates gather support in bids to succeed Hugh Dorrian
The candidates to succeed the Columbus auditor who became known to mayors and staff members as " Mr. Dorrian" will have to work to have their names recognized. Former deputy auditor Megan Kilgore, now a local government advisor for H.J. Umbaugh & Associates, is seeking endorsements for the office from Franklin County Democrats.
Gallipolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Accident
|10 min
|in the know
|3
|Champlin swears-in for Gallia Sheriff -
|33 min
|Kim
|18
|Whos he with now??!?
|2 hr
|ucanhavdatho
|21
|Biggest drug dealer in gallia history
|3 hr
|Catfished
|9
|Question
|5 hr
|stuckit
|15
|True love
|13 hr
|Dick Hardstaff
|5
|Former deputy charged in domestic incident - 7:...
|Tue
|unastyy
|11
