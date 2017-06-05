The ZoneWilson Central baseball tryouts rescheduled Today at

The ZoneWilson Central baseball tryou...

Wilson Central baseball tryouts rescheduled

Monday Jun 5

Due to rain, Wilson Central's baseball tryouts have been rescheduled for 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, coach Anthony Ford announced. All players must bring a copy of a current physical.

