Haslam touts road funding plan as GOP candidate vows repeal

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Daily Times

While Gov. Bill Haslam travels the state to tout his signature road funding program, the latest entrant into the race to succeed the term-limited governor is making a repeal of the state's first gas tax hike in nearly three decades a top campaign pledge. The bill called the Improve Act was officially signed into law by the governor within days of its passage in April.

