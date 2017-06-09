Gap Inc. announces $41.7M Gallatin expansion
Global clothing retailer Gap Inc. is preparing a major expansion of its distribution campus in Gallatin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anymore info...?
|6 hr
|y cant I bigboned
|57
|WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15)
|23 hr
|GoPreds
|14
|Sandy
|Thu
|curious
|1
|History on Taylor Nikole Pagels
|Wed
|Fatty Matty
|2
|Samantha Brooks
|Tue
|..
|4
|Hookers in gallatin (Jan '13)
|Jun 6
|Shameless
|24
|Baylee Mack (Oct '16)
|Jun 6
|Limpy
|36
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC