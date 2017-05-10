EPA staffer tells coal industry she's...

EPA staffer tells coal industry she's here for them

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: ThinkProgress

This Jan. 25, 2017 photo shows the Gallatin Fossil Plant in Gallatin, Tenn. Environmental groups are taking the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest public utility, to trial over whether waste from the coal-fired power plant near Nashville polluted the Cumberland River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whooshing sound 2 hr ya think 4
Anymore info...? 21 hr Zoe 10
Pissed off Wed Pissed off 1
(R) Diana Black was a leader in Passing of the... Tue American 1
Samantha Strawn (Nov '16) May 8 Delta 16
Moving to Gallatin May 3 django 2
Republicans are now going to try to cut out Ove... Apr 28 Republican 2
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC