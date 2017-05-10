EPA staffer tells coal industry she's here for them
This Jan. 25, 2017 photo shows the Gallatin Fossil Plant in Gallatin, Tenn. Environmental groups are taking the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest public utility, to trial over whether waste from the coal-fired power plant near Nashville polluted the Cumberland River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whooshing sound
|2 hr
|ya think
|4
|Anymore info...?
|21 hr
|Zoe
|10
|Pissed off
|Wed
|Pissed off
|1
|(R) Diana Black was a leader in Passing of the...
|Tue
|American
|1
|Samantha Strawn (Nov '16)
|May 8
|Delta
|16
|Moving to Gallatin
|May 3
|django
|2
|Republicans are now going to try to cut out Ove...
|Apr 28
|Republican
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC