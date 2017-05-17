A visit to the Colonial Fair is a step back into Tennessee history.
Shaggy-haired long-hunters lounged about in greasy buckskins, leaning on their slender flintlock rifles. Women in home-spun dresses tended pots and skillets over smoky campfires, and youngsters clad in frontier garb romped around log cabins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anymore info...?
|28 min
|Bellezza Belle
|47
|Baylee Mack (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Limpy
|36
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Gallatin
|52
|Samantha Brooks
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Murderers working at Cornerstone churc
|Sun
|Redneck
|2
|History on Taylor Nikole Pagels
|Sat
|Shameless
|1
|Sarah Elizabeth Stretch
|Jun 2
|Finway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC