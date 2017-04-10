Tennessee couple admits to drug use h...

Tennessee couple admits to drug use hours before toddlers vanished

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

GALLATIN, Tenn. - A Gallatin couple has been arrested after they smoked crack and marijuana in the hours before two toddlers disappeared from their home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Secret friends 21 hr Anonymous 3
Turn signals 22 hr Enforcement 1
Rattleanakea 22 hr Hello 1
Victoria Secret Indian Lake Mall Thu We all know 3
Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo... Thu Friend 7
Johnny Carver, McFerrin Missionary Bapist Church Wed The Word 2
ABC Technologies Apr 11 Stonerboy11 1
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC