Gary Lee Lipps Arrested Sunday After ...

Gary Lee Lipps Arrested Sunday After Evading Several Law-Enforcement Agencies

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Gary Lee Lipps, who was wanted for several outstanding felony warrants in Bradley and Polk counties, was arrested on Sunday at a residence on Gallatin Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In town suites myatt dr 35 min Just wondering 2
Republicans are now going to try to cut out Ove... 9 hr Uncle Tom 1
crooked sumner county (Sep '12) 19 hr annie 29
Pastor Jeff laborg Mon Paul Mikel 1
Samantha Strawn Mon The Investigator 14
IP addresses and topix posts Sun TechnologyChallen... 1
Tommy Thompson Apr 22 Fatty Matty 4
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC