Former Gallatin employee charged in t...

Former Gallatin employee charged in theft

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Daily Times

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller has found that former Gallatin administrative assistant Jennifer Morris stole at least $1,173 from the city recorder's office. Investigators determined Morris stole the money between June 2016 and December 2016 by withholding cash she collected and by taking funds from her cash drawer, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In town suites myatt dr 5 hr Just wondering 3
Moving to Gallatin Wed django 2
Who is this Person? (Aug '16) May 1 Selena 3
Ashley amons kirk Apr 30 The truth 1
Scott Garrett Apr 30 Donna 1
Republicans are now going to try to cut out Ove... Apr 28 Republican 2
I am stupid (Jan '09) Apr 25 foreal 5
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC