Former Gallatin employee charged in theft
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller has found that former Gallatin administrative assistant Jennifer Morris stole at least $1,173 from the city recorder's office. Investigators determined Morris stole the money between June 2016 and December 2016 by withholding cash she collected and by taking funds from her cash drawer, according to a release.
