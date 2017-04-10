Cherry and Kirby Come Out Victorious ...

Cherry and Kirby Come Out Victorious at Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: American Bass Anglers

The team of Ben Cherry Cottontown, Tennessee and Mark Kirby Gallatin, Tennessee won the season opener of the Ram 100% Plus Team Tour event on April 1, 2017 at Kentucky Lake. Cherry and Kirby brought in the winning limit weighing 29.04 pounds with a 6.75 pound kicker to win a new 2017 Triton Boats 17TX with a Mercury 60hp four stroke outboard, Garmin Echomap units, Motorguide trolling motor, and a host of T-H Marine products valued at $20,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallatin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy's on West Main the worst ffucking place t... 21 hr FordFocused 1
Rattleanakea Sat Fatty Matty 2
Castle off Douglas Lane (Nov '10) Fri Tina Cates 4
Secret friends Apr 13 Anonymous 3
Turn signals Apr 13 Enforcement 1
Victoria Secret Indian Lake Mall Apr 13 We all know 3
Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo... Apr 13 Friend 7
See all Gallatin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallatin Forum Now

Gallatin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallatin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Gallatin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC