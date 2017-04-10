Cherry and Kirby Come Out Victorious at Kentucky
The team of Ben Cherry Cottontown, Tennessee and Mark Kirby Gallatin, Tennessee won the season opener of the Ram 100% Plus Team Tour event on April 1, 2017 at Kentucky Lake. Cherry and Kirby brought in the winning limit weighing 29.04 pounds with a 6.75 pound kicker to win a new 2017 Triton Boats 17TX with a Mercury 60hp four stroke outboard, Garmin Echomap units, Motorguide trolling motor, and a host of T-H Marine products valued at $20,000.
