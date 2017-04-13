Central sweeps future AAA rivalsLeban...

Central sweeps future AAA rivalsLebanon serves up sweep of Gallatin Today at

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Blue Devils, who were moved up in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's recent re-classification, will be making the move from A-AA to AAA. Wilson Central proved to show its future rivals little hospitality as White House left Wilson County with a pair of 7-0 losses to the Wildcats.

