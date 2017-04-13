Central sweeps future AAA rivalsLebanon serves up sweep of Gallatin Today at
The Blue Devils, who were moved up in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's recent re-classification, will be making the move from A-AA to AAA. Wilson Central proved to show its future rivals little hospitality as White House left Wilson County with a pair of 7-0 losses to the Wildcats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Gallatin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Strawn
|1 hr
|The Investigator
|12
|Wendy's in White House, Portland drug addicts (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|Bob
|15
|WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15)
|8 hr
|Hendersonville Don
|13
|Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo...
|8 hr
|Ronda
|8
|Secret friends
|Tue
|Lashonda
|5
|Dear Rest of the World... We have Black,Trump,B...
|Apr 17
|Joey Garrison
|1
|Wendy's on West Main the worst ffucking place t...
|Apr 15
|FordFocused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gallatin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC