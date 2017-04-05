Central nets 7-0 sweep of GallatinGLA...

Central nets 7-0 sweep of GallatinGLADEVILLE - Wilson Central made...

Wednesday Apr 5

Wilson Central made quick work of District 9-AAA foe Gallatin on Tuesday with both teams taming the visiting Green Wave 7-0. In girls action Wilson Central established itself early on in doubles as seniors Jennifer Beckham and Lani Lee who were seeing their first action this season at the one doubles position, easily disposed of Grace and Autumn Pincock 8-3.

